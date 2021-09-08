Donald Hand Jr. Explains Decision to Commit to Boston College

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Tuesday, 6-5 '22 combo guard Donald Hand Jr. announced his pledge to the Boston College Eagles. The Virginia Beach native is the first commitment in the class and a big one at that. Hand is a Top 100 recruit, and gives Earl Grant a cornerstone guard for that class, someone the program can build around. We spoke with Hand shortly after his decision.

Grant's staff was a big reason behind Hand's decision to commit to the Eagles. "I’ve developed a great relationship with the coaching staff and I think we can do something special at BC." The staff's vision in helping a program rebound from a last place was something that also resonated with the recruit. "I want to help Coach Grant rebuild the program!" he exclaimed. "It’s a fighter's job as Coach Grant says and I’m a fighter!" I feel like God has put Coach Grant in that position for a reason and as I continued to pray I felt like God has something special planned."

Over the weekend, Hand took an official visit to Chestnut Hill and was blown away by the experience. "The atmosphere was electric and the students on campus were genuine. It was a overall great experience," he explained.

Boston College has put together some intriguing recruits in the past few years. They have added four star forward DeMarr Langford, and highly sought after forward Gianni Thompson as well. The addition of Hand, gives BC a top end guard to build around, one that could play either shooting or point guard, with good length. Hand, explained that the talent and connection on BC's squad was evident. "The team is amazing group of guys that work hard everyday," he explained. "The Coaching staff and their families were amazing."