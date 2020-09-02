Prized Local Legacy Drew Kendall Set To Announce This Week

One of the biggest local recruits to date, offensive lineman Drew Kendall is reportedly set to announce his decision this week. The SIAA Top100 offensive lineman is down to four schools with Boston College and Michigan the leaders, but Duke and Stanford also sticking around as well. The son of legendary Boston College lineman Pete Kendall, the younger Kendall has been pretty quiet about his leanings, and many recruiting sites have struggled to predict where he may end up. Rivals recently had three of their writers, including their head Michigan writer switch their forecasts from Michigan to Boston College.

Here is the "Drew Kendall File" going into his decision. For the sake of this discussion let's talk specifically about BC and Michigan, as those two schools seem to be the favorites heading into his decision.