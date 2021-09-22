Boston College Offers Versatile '23 Athlete Durell Robinson

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

The relationship between Boston College and St. Frances Academy (MD) has been one that has grown during the brief tenure of Jeff Hafley. The Eagles have offered over a dozen players over the past twelves months, and have landed commitments from cornerbacks '22 Clinton Burton Jr., '23 Jamal Hood and OL Jude Bowry.

The Eagles continued to try and build upon that pipeline with an offer this week to Durell Robinson, a '23 athlete, who plays both offense and defense. Currently not ranked, Robinson spoke with us shortly after his offer.

"Coach Aazar (Abdul Rahim) called one of my coaches, he asked who I was my coach told them i’m an athlete and play both sides of the ball", said Robinson who plays defensive back and wide receiver at SFA. "Once he found out I was in the Class of 2023 he said told my coach we want to offer him."

The Eagles offer was the first major offer for Robinson, who also is receiving interest from Buffalo. For the recruit this was the result of a lot of hard work and sacrifice. "I felt good because i’ve been doing everything I’m supposed to do on and off the field and it finally feels like it’s paying off."

SFA has had a handful of recruits head to Boston College, and they are already getting in Robinson's ear. "As soon as I posted (on Twitter), Jude Bowry called my phone and told me you already know what to do." Bowry is committed to the Eagles.

A visit seems like it is coming as well. Robinson said that he would like to get up to Boston College if at all possible. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for future news on Durell Robinson's recruitment.