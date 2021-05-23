BC "Outstanding" Says Newest Offer Texas '22 CB Dylahn McKinney

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Boston College gave out a new offer earlier this week as the Eagles offered '22 defensive back Dylahn McKinney. The three star recruit out of Colleyville (TX), already holds offers from Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma State, UCF, Arkansas, Louisville and Northwestern. He already has a Top 10 list, but it's important to note that recruits usually will consider other offers after those lists.

McKinney spoke with BC Bulletin shortly after receiving his Boston College offer.

The Eagles caught the junior last week and made him an offer. "I was excited about the offer," McKinney explained. "They said they watched my film as a staff and the DC said we have to get this kid on the phone." The staff told him that he was being recruited as a cornerback.

McKinney is a two sport athlete, competing in multiple events in track and field including the 100 yard dash.

Even though he is not in a typical Boston College footprint, McKinney is well aware of Boston College's reputation. "I think it’s an outstanding up and coming football program with an excellent academic pedigree!," he exclaimed. He also talked about his view of the staff. "I thinks they are honest, do a great job of evaluating talent and have an excellent vision"

Boston College is getting in late on McKinney, and the young defensive back says he still has to discuss the options with his family. "It’s definitely something I’m going to sit with my parents about and decide on," he said about a potential visit to Chestnut Hill. He currently has visits scheduled to Missouri, Arizona and Oklahoma State.

Dylahn McKinney Highlight Reel: