'24 RB Elijah Jennings Describes BC Offer As "Great Experience"

Boston College recruiting is currently in a "dead period" of limited interaction with recruits. Before this limitation hit, the Eagles were very active on the trail offering recruits for the future. One name to watch for is Elijah Jennings, a '24 running back from Pennsauken HS (New Jersey). Though he is currently unranked, as most recruits in this year are, Jennings has offers from Ole Miss and the Eagles.

We spoke to Jennings shortly after his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff. "It was a great experience and I talked to Coach Shimko," he said. "They were really excited for me to come up and I was very happy to get an offer from Boston College." Jennings is teammates with fellow BC targets '23 four star safety Khalil Ali and four star wide out Ejani Shakir (both of whom have already visited Chestnut Hill).

Jennings is early in his journey, and is trying to figure out his next steps. However, he is starting to understand what he is looking for in a program. "The things I am looking for in a program is that the school can help me through my football journey and outside of my football journey."

From the conversation we had, Jennings sounds like a name to watch moving forward, as he is clearly interested in Boston College. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates.

