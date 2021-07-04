Commitment Evaluation: '22 Defensive Lineman Gilbert Tongrongou

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

The 4th of July kicked off with a bang as '22 defensive end Gilbert Tongrongou pledged to Boston College. The rising senior chose the Eagles over big time offers from Virginia Tech and Oregon. Here is a look at what BC is getting from their newest pledge.

Prospect: Gilbert Tongrongou

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds

School: Forest Park, Woodbridge (VA)

Other Major Offers: Oregon, Virginia Tech

Frame: Gilbert Tongrongou already has the frame to be a collegiate defensive end, and looks every bit the 255 pounds. He is 255 pounds, so he might need to slim down a big if he wants to be a defensive end, but given how he plays, he fits his frame just fine. Technically if BC really wanted to, they could bulk him up and put him at defensive tackle, but he looks very comfortable at end and doubt BC would play around with that. Collegiate size in a high school senior's body.

Athleticism: What really struck me about Tongrongou's film was the motor on him. For a guy his size, he barely slowed down at the point of attack. He could be chipped or blocked and it looked like he it barely slowed him down. Really good combination of size and speed. Good burst out of his stance that he continues throughout the play.

Polish: There are certain defensive players you look at and say "they look ready to play at the next level right now." Gilbert Tongrongou is one of those guys. Just looks like he has the tools to be ready sooner rather than later. Just looks strong, with the size and skills ready to compete quickly for the Eagles.

Final Thoughts/Class Impact: Boston College is taking a handful of defensive ends for 2022, and Gilbert Tongrongou looks like he could be a a real find for the Eagles. The fact that Oregon and Virginia Tech both had him on campus for visits should give you a better feel of what type of recruit he is. With the defensive line turning over there will be a need for the young recruits to step up. BC will be losing starters with the graduation of Brandon Barlow and Marcus Valdez this year, and Shitta Sillah most likely after next season. I fully expect Gilbert Tongrongou to compete with Donovan Ezeiraku, Neto Okpala and some of the other young defensive ends to become an immediate impact player for the Eagles.