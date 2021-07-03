'22 Defensive End Gilbert Tongrongou: Decision Primer

Could the Eagles be getting good news on the 4th of July? We look at the upcoming decision

It will be a busy 4th of July in the world of college football recruiting. Boston College will also have a busy day as well, with a handful of recruits that they are targeting making their decision. First let's look at Gilbert Tongrongou, a defensive lineman who will be deciding on Independence Day.

The Vitals:

Name: Gilbert Tongrongou

Height: 6-4

Weight: 255

From: Woodbridge, VA

High School: Forest Park

Rivals Ranking: Three Star

247 Ranking: Three Star

Boston College Visit: June 18

Other Contenders: Oregon, Virginia Tech





Defensive Ends Committed to Boston College: Clive Wilson (Youngstown, OH)

Potential Other Cornerbacks Targeted: Kivon Wright (Manvel, TX), Lance Holtzclaw (Mesa, AZ), Donovan Spellman (NC)

Going For Boston College: Boston College got in early with Tongrongou. ""I love the staff that they have up there, they have a proven record of success and they have been real with me since day one," he told BC Bulletin earlier this year. He had an outstanding visit when he came up, and BC's emphasis on him and commitment to his recruitment could be what tips the scales in favor of the Eagles.

Going Against Boston College: Had two other good visits, to Oregon and Virginia Tech, and if he wants to play closer to home the Hokies make a lot of sense. Both schools have had more success than Boston College, and that could be a factor.

Prediction: We have locked in Gilbert Tongrongou to Boston College since his visit to Chestnut Hill. BC seems much more committed to the defensive lineman, and that will be the deciding factor. Fully expect the defensive lineman to give the Eagles good news on July 4th. AJ's Prediction: Boston College