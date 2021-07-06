Sports Illustrated home
Newest BC Commit Gilbert Tongrongou Sees Bright Future For BC Football

We caught up with BC's newest commitment to talk about his decision, and what led to it.
Gilbert Tongrongou, a three star defensive end from Forest Park in Woodbridge (VA) was one of two commitments Boston College landed over the 4th of July weekend. He was one of the silent commitments that pledged shortly after visiting the school, who decided to wait to announce until the 4th. 

This was a battle between two ACC schools (BC, VT) and a national powerhouse (Oregon) for the services of the rising senior. He visited all three before making his decision, but it was BC's visit that was the deciding factor. "It was the official that sealed the deal," Tongrongou told BC Bulletin. "I knew the connection was there but just getting to hang out with them (the staff and players), it felt like family."

That connection was a big part of his decision. Defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase, who has been very excited about the news online, was Tongrongou's primary recruiter, along with DMV specialist assistant coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. But it was the entire staff that made the young lineman feel at home. "I’m close with the whole staff even the recruiters," he explained. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

During his trip, Tongrongou got to see the city of Boston with his mother who accompanied him. "They kinda let us do our thing," he said of the staff. "so me and my mom got to walk around the city till 12, we had lunch." Last season Tongrongou finished a condensed year with 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a junior.

While getting to campus was exciting for Gilbert Tongrongou, the future of the program got him very excited. Like many other commits and recruits, he clearly sees the vision that Jeff Hafley and his staff is putting together not only to make BC a good program, but make them contenders again in the ACC. "Everybody has the same mindset to turn this program around, and it’s happening fast!" He concluded.

