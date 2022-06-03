'23 ATH Holden Symonds Finds Boston College to Be Perfect Fit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College landed a local commitment earlier this week, with the addition of TE/DE Holden Symonds of Governor's Academy in Massachusetts. The 6-6 240 pound athlete gives the Eagles a very intriguing, but most likely raw prospect that could grow into a strong pass catcher.

BC Bulletin caught up with the busy Symonds shortly after his announcement.

Symonds was very thorough in making his decision to choose the Eagles. He had a few reasons why he chose the Eagles. "The three main factors were academics, the chance to play at the highest level of football so close to home where family and friends can come to games and, especially, the coaches," he explained. "Coach Hafley, Coach McNulty and Coach Shimko have all been great to me since day one."

To the rising senior, Boston College seemed like the perfect fit. "The whole package is great. The academics are world class, the campus is great and the athletic/training facilities are state of the art." He concluded, "It’s a perfect combination of elite academics and elite athletics twenty five minutes from my house."

Recruiting has picked up for Symonds who was relatively unknown until a few weeks ago. The unranked recruit, is the younger brother of Stanford fullback Jay Symonds, so there is football in the family. He played youth football until 8th grade when he transferred to Governor's Academy, and then focused on basketball. But recently the football itch has been fierce, and the desire to play basketball has waned. The junior starting prepping for a return to the gridiron.

"I’ve always loved football," he explained. To get himself ready, Symonds has been bulking up. He explained around the time of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was around 6’5"and 180lbs, but he decided to start lifting weights and "loved it". Less than a year later he was an inch taller, and forty eight pounds heavier.

As an athlete, Symonds has loads of potential, with a basketball pedigree and highlight reels showcasing some incredible dunks. If that type of size and athleticism can translate onto the field, the Eagles may have a tight end much in the same ilk as Hunter Long & Trae Barry. Of course he will need time to develop, but with proper coaching Holden Symonds could become a real diamond in the rough find for Jeff Hafley and his staff.