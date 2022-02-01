Skip to main content
'22 DB Isaiah Farris: Decision Primer

A defensive back from Florida is set to make his decision, will it be Boston College?


On Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale (FL) defensive back Isaiah Farris is planning on making his commitment announcement. Here is all the information you need before he makes his decision.

The Vitals:

Name: Isaiah Farris
Height: 6-0
Weight: 155
From: Fort Lauderdale, FL
High School: Cardinal Gibbons
Rivals Ranking: Three Star
247 Ranking: Three Star
Boston College Visit: January 29
Other Contenders: Syracuse, Colorado, FIU and Marshall

Highlights:

Defensive Backs Committed to Boston College: Amari Jackson is the only pure cornerback committed. Sione Hala is a safety but projects to be more of a hybrid linebacker/safety. Jamal Hood from St. Frances (MD) was committed to the Eagles, but decommitted shortly before the early National Signing Day. 

Potential Other Cornerbacks Targeted: Robert Harris (currently committed to Western Kentucky), also visited Boston College recently

Going For Boston College: Farris was glowing about his visit to Chestnut Hill this past weekend. Even with the snow, he said that he really enjoyed the school and staff. "They treat you like family and are about academics," he told us. Based on his comments it sounds like BC is in great shape. 

Going Against Boston College: The Eagles are most likely going to only take one cornerback for the late signing period, meaning it could be either Harris or Farris. It all depends on who the staff evaluates higher. 

Prediction: Based on my sources, I believe that the Eagles and Farris are a perfect match for this late signing period. It sounds like he wants to come to Chestnut Hill, and the Eagles are high on him. Expect a commitment to the Eagles on Tuesday.

AJ's Prediction: Boston College

Confidence: Very High (Lock It In)


