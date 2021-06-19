Sports Illustrated home
Boston College Visit Recap: '22 OL Jack Funke

Another offensive lineman makes his visit, and praises the BC program
Boston College had a trio of '22 committed recruits on campus earlier this week as quarterback Peter Delaportas of Pope John XIII (NJ), and offensive linemen Jack Funke of Xaverian Brothers (MA) and Noah Clifford of St. Thomas More (CT) visited campus.

We spoke to Funke shortly after he returned from Chestnut Hill.

Funke, who comes to BC in his blood, as both his parents were Eagles and played varsity athletics at the school. His father, Jerod, was a defensive lineman who started ten games for BC in 1995. His mother, Gabrielle Bing ('98) was a two sport athlete at BC, playing both field hockey and lacrosse.

"I know that I’m going to have great coaching and it’s going to make me a better player," he explained to us when we spoke to him shortly after his commitment. 

Because he lives close to BC, and his family are alumni, Funke has visited before. But it was still a great experience for the rising senior. "It was great I was over there, visited this past Tuesday," Funke told us. "It was great to meet a lot more of the coaching staff in person and check out campus for the first time in awhile."

The campus at Chestnut Hill stood out during his visit. "I love the atmosphere around campus." And the coaching staff also caught Funke's attention. "Everyone has high energy and a lot of enthusiasm for the future of the program."

Technically only a verbal commitment, Funke still sounds very solid to Jeff Hafley and the Eagles. "Getting to see that enthusiasm in person makes me feel very confident that BC will be successful."

