'23 CB Jack Tchienchou Looks Forward To Building Relationship With BC

An exciting defensive back from Atlanta talks to BC Bulletin about his offer from the Eagles, and where Jeff Hafley and his staff stand in his recruitment

Boston College was busy last week making offers to over a half dozen Class of '23 football recruits. One of the newest offers was Jack Tchienchou, a cornerback from St. Pious X in Atlanta (GA). While his recruitment hasn't exploded yet, Tchienchou has received interest from multiple big programs, and already has an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers.

We spoke with Tchienchou shortly after his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff.

Like many of the other '23 recruits we have spoken to, it was not an on the field coach that offered Tchienchou. Personnel analyst Joshua Pierre Jean made the official offer to the cornerback. "I had been talking with Coach Pierre Jean for about a week and a half," said the rising junior. "He said he liked my tape. He said BC is looking for an athlete like me to help out the program."

Though he is not from the area, Boston College's reputation was made clear. "They are a good program," he explained about the Eagles. "They put guys in the league every year and they have a solid coaching staff with plenty of experience." As mentioned before, Tchienchou has only started to connect with BC's staff over the past week and a half. He plans on changing that. "I'm looking forward to building a relationship with them this year."

He mentioned that he is also currently talking to Virginia Tech and Troy as well.

As Tchienchou continues to receive new offers, he knows what will set the school he chooses apart from the others. "I’m looking for a school that feels like home, but also a place that can set me up for life after football."

Stay tuned BC Bulletin will have more on the recruitment of Jack Tchienchou