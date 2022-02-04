'23 TE Jackson Carver Reacts to Boston College Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

The Class of '22 is the book, and the Boston College staff is busy looking for new recruits for their upcoming classes. Earlier this week, Jeff Hafley's staff offered tight end Jackson Carver from the Culver Academies in Culver (IN). We spoke with the recruit shortly after he received his offer.

Boston College was on to Carver's talents before he got a chance to connect with them. "I got on Facetime with Coach Shimko after class today, and he gave me a quick introduction to the school and program, told me the type of tight end they are looking for and how I can fill that role, and then he offered me," Carver told BC Bulletin. His coaching staff clearly knew something was coming when they called. "I’ve been told they were planning to reach out sometime soon but for them to offer on the first call meant a lot and was great." This Facetime call was the first connection the staff had with Indiana native.

Like many recruits from areas outside of New England, Carver, a three star recruit per 247sports.com, is just starting to learn about the program. He has yet to catch any BC games on television or on film, but seems interested in finding out more. "I do know that Boston College is one of the best schools for developing tight ends so that is definitely a great thing in making my decision." In the past two years Boston College has had two dynamic pass catching tight ends in Hunter Long and Trae Barry, both of who have been critical parts of the offense.

It isn't just the pass catching ability that BC coaches are looking for. The need for tight ends to be versatile was something they told Carver they are looking for. "They don’t want just a good route runner, or just a good blocker, but someone who can do it all."

Carver who has offers from Minnesota, West Virginia and some Ivy League schools knows what he is looking for in a college program. "I want a school that will help me reach my potential both academically and athletically," he stated. Boston College seems to fit that mold, and Carver seemed excited to continue his line of communication with the staff in the future. He concluded by saying that he plans on visiting Chestnut Hill, and that the staff would like to get him on campus this spring.