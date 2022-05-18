'24 DB Jacobi Oliphant "Only Hears Positive Things" About Boston College

A speedy defensive back out of St. Louis receives a BC offer, we speak to him about his relationship with the program

Boston College assistant coaches have been criss crossing the country offering new recruits for future classes. One of their most recent offers is '24 defensive back Jacobi Oliphant from St. Louis University, in St. Louis (MO). Currently unranked, the very lengthy (6-4) defensive back also has an offer from UConn.

BC Bulletin spoke with the sophomore after his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff.

It was BC's running back's coach that made offer to Oliphant this week. "Coach (Savon) Huggins saw me and I guess he had to see if I was really 6’4 or not," the recruit said. "When he saw me and heard I played defenisve back it was a good sign." But it wasn't just his size that impressed the Eagles staff. "They like how I’m a physical player."

Boston College has been active in Missouri, but currently do not have a player on the roster from the state. Oliphant and his teammates still are noticing the program. "I have only heard positive about them," he explained. "And a couple of my friends had on Boston college shirts today."

Oliphant brings a lot of the traits that Hafley's staff is looking for on their roster. Not only is a big and physical, but he is also a member of the school's track team, meaning he also has good speed. He runs multiple events for the squad including the 110 hurdles, the 100, the 200, 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400.

While it is still early in the process, Oliphant certainly is a name to monitor. Boston College has one commitment for the Class of 2024, Christian Zamor an ATH from Massachusetts, and younger brother of Ismael Zamor a true freshman on the squad.

