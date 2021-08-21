'23 ATH Javious Bond Sees Great Opportunity After Boston College Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College football had a busy week on the recruiting trail with a number of new offers. One of the first was for Javious Bond, a '23 ATH from Jones County High School in Gray (GA). We spoke to the young recruit shortly after he talked to the Boston College staff.

In order to understand Bond's recruitment, it's important to understand that there are staff members who can offer that are not positional coaches. Jean Pierre Jean, a recruiting analyst is one of those staff members. He spoke to Bond. "I talked to the recruiting director for this area Mr. Pierre Jean," Bond explained. "He was an great person to talk to as a person and as a college coach liked his energy and personality."

The lightning quick Bond is already seeing his recruitment jump, with offers from the Eagles, Minnesota, Ole Miss and Jacksonville State. Auburn invited him to camp as well, but he is still waiting for an offer from the Tigers. Right now he is considering all schools, and is looking for "the opportunity to go to any college is great," he said and "especially one know for academics and football."

Currently, Bond is still in the learning phase in his relationship with Boston College. "So far looks like a good school haven’t got to talk to any coaches or tour the school," he said about the Eagles."But I know they play good football and have are good academically also so want to learn more."

Listed as an athlete, Bond (currently not ranked, which is not unusual for Class of '23 recruits) says he believes he is being recruited as a defensive back given that was the film the staff talked to him about. We will continue to give you updates on the recruitment of Javious Bond.