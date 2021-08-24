Early BC Offer Leaves Impression on '23 CB Jaylon Braxton

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College was very active last week offering new scholarships to class of '23 recruits. One of those players was Jaylon Braxton, a '23 cornerback from Frisco Lone Star, in Frisco (TX). Although he is currently not ranked (not uncommon for his year right now), Braxton holds offers from BC, Kansas, and Kansas State. We spoke to the defensive back shortly after his offer.

Like most of the other offers, it was the non-on field staff that connected with Braxton. Personnel analyst Joshua Pierre Jean spoke with Braxton frequently. "I have been talking with Coach Pierre Jean for like a week now," he explained. "He is the one who offered me he just told me that the staff has been watching my film and that they are extending an offer to me."

Braxton may be from the Lone Star state but he knows about Boston College and the positives the program could bring him. He echoed a lot of the talking points that many recruits bring up when talking about the Eagles. "Great school, great program, lots of guys in the NFL they play in arguably one of the best conferences in college football."

As a player, Braxton has solid technique as a cornerback, but brings a lot of speed as well, something that Jeff Hafley has been looking for in his recruits. The rising junior is a track star at his high school, and recently ran a 22.7 400 yard dash in a competition.

Jeff Hafley's staff has shown an eye for getting in early with recruits, and that relationship paying dividends in the end. They have been an early offer for many of their recruits, and those players have talked about how much that means to them. That is a sentiment shared by Jaylon Braxton. He talked about whether he will visit Chestnut Hill.

"Yes I I will if I can," he concluded. "I told coach that I’m the type of person that since you showed love early your school will always be at the top just because of that and will always have a chance on to wherever I go."

