    • October 19, 2021
    Boston College is Tops For New Offer '22 DL Jayson Jenkins

    A look at one of BC's newest offers.
    Boston College made a new offer this weekend, offering '22 defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins from Trenton (N.J.) Notre Dame. The offer came, and he quickly scheduled a visit during the NC State game, joining roughly 50 other recruits. Even though the game went poorly, the outcome didn't impact the young defender. 

    "My relationship with BC is new, but over the course of the recruitment getting very strong." he told BC Bulletin. "I’ve been talking to Coach (Steve) Shimko, Coach Vince (Oghobaase), and Coach (Savon) Huggins." It was Shimko who 

    Many have wondered how recruits react when they visit in a blow out loss. To Jenkins, it really didn't matter. He talked alot about the campus and fan base. "I loved the energetic and ecstatic atmosphere on campus!" The Yawkey Athletic Center was very nice, and you could feel everybody’s passion and want to be there and involved in such a great Program in BC. Overall great experience top to bottom."

    Boston College is the first Power Five offer for Jenkins, and it made a huge impact on him " I am still talking to some schools, but Boston College for sure is atop of everyone I am talking to right now," he concluded. The 6-6 250 pound defensive end will be making his decision in the next few months. 

    Jeff Hafley's staff currently have 22 commitments for the Class of '22. 

