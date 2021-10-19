Boston College is Tops For New Offer '22 DL Jayson Jenkins

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College made a new offer this weekend, offering '22 defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins from Trenton (N.J.) Notre Dame. The offer came, and he quickly scheduled a visit during the NC State game, joining roughly 50 other recruits. Even though the game went poorly, the outcome didn't impact the young defender.

"My relationship with BC is new, but over the course of the recruitment getting very strong." he told BC Bulletin. "I’ve been talking to Coach (Steve) Shimko, Coach Vince (Oghobaase), and Coach (Savon) Huggins." It was Shimko who

Many have wondered how recruits react when they visit in a blow out loss. To Jenkins, it really didn't matter. He talked alot about the campus and fan base. "I loved the energetic and ecstatic atmosphere on campus!" The Yawkey Athletic Center was very nice, and you could feel everybody’s passion and want to be there and involved in such a great Program in BC. Overall great experience top to bottom."

Boston College is the first Power Five offer for Jenkins, and it made a huge impact on him " I am still talking to some schools, but Boston College for sure is atop of everyone I am talking to right now," he concluded. The 6-6 250 pound defensive end will be making his decision in the next few months.

Jeff Hafley's staff currently have 22 commitments for the Class of '22.