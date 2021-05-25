Sports Illustrated home
Trae Barry Commits to Boston College

'22 WR Jordan Anthony Relationship With Boston College Continues To Grow

Eagles are in good shape with a speedy wide receiver out of Mississippi
A name to watch that has popped up recently is Jordan Anthony, a '22 wide receiver from Tylertown (Miss.). The speedy wide receiver, is a two sport athlete, who also competes in track and field and has an offer for that sport from Mississippi State. He also has football offers from Ole Miss

But Boston College also has been in contact with him, and recently presented him with an offer. BC Bulletin spoke to Anthony shortly after a track event in Boston. 

While in Massachusetts, Anthony visited Boston College, on an unofficial visit (the dead period is still active). The school caught his attention, "nice campus and facilities" he told us. His discussions withe staff have also put Boston College in good position. "Those are my boys for real, all love."

Boston College's new look offense has put an emphasis on speed, and that is something that Anthony brings, he ran a 10.33 100 yard dash back in April. He also self reports that he runs a 4.35 40 yard dash. While he fits what Frank Cignetti's offense is trying to do, the Eagles offense also appears attractive to Anthony. When he asked on how he envisioned himself in the offense he said, "As a great weapon they can use me as like a dynamic weapon something that can’t be unleashed or could be stopped."

Anthony hasn't announced any official visits, which could mean his stopover in Chestnut Hill is a good sign. Boston College has two wide receivers committed for '22, Ismael Zamor from Everett (MA) and Joseph Griffin II from Springfield (MA). Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for future updates.

