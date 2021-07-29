'23 DE Jordan Mayer "Excited But Humbled" After Boston College Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College is back on the recruiting trail, making offers to recruits in future cycles. Late last week, the staff made an offer to Jordan Mayer, a defensive end/tight end from Thomas Jefferson HS (Jefferson Hills, PA). Currently Mayer does not have a ranking on the major recruiting sites, but also holds an offer from Bowling Green and Duquesne.

We spoke with Mayer shortly after his offer from the Eagles.

Mayer has been interested in Boston College for a while now. He took an unofficial visit to Chestnut Hill on June 17th, a visit he referred to as "unbelievable". The 6-4 230 Class of '23 recruit discussed getting his offer, which came a little over a month after his visit. He spoke with defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase when he received the offer, and he is being recruited as a defensive end. "We just talked back and fourth asking me how practice went and conditioning and talking about me being a great fit there and boom he told me I was getting a full scholarship to play football at Boston College!"

For the rising junior, this was a big moment in his recruiting journey. "I was very excited but remaining humble." He talked as well that he is going to need to continue to develop as well. "I was very happy when he told me but I got to keep my eye on the prize and show the Boston College coaches that i will perform and be ready for the next level!"

Boston College currently has three recruits committed in the Class of '23. Running back Datrell Jones, wide receiver Jaeden Skeete and defensive tackle Boubacar Traore, all of whom are from Catholic Memorial (MA) have pledged to Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Photo courtesy of Jordan Mayer's Twitter Page