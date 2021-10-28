Boston College Offers Navy Commit Joshua Hardy

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College made a new offer on Thursday for '22 defensive end Joshua Hardy from Annapolis (MD) Area Christian. The 6-3 230 pound end is currently committed to the US Naval Academy, a school that is in his home town. He currently also holds offers from Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Old Dominion and Toledo.

Even though he is committed he is still going to take a look at Boston College. "I will be planning to visit there (BC) soon. I am still committed to the Naval Academy, but I have to visit both schools to figure something out".

Hardy, who's father played for the University of Miami in the early 90's, is one of a few recent offers for the Class of '22. Jaylon Jenkins, another defensive end was offered last week, and he also is trying to get to BC to make a visit.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on the recruitment of Joshua Hardy.