    • October 28, 2021
    Alec Sinkfield Syracuse Orange Preview

    Boston College Offers Navy Commit Joshua Hardy

    BC Eagles get in on '22 defensive end who is already committed.
    Boston College made a new offer on Thursday for '22 defensive end Joshua Hardy from Annapolis (MD) Area Christian. The 6-3 230 pound end is currently committed to the US Naval Academy, a school that is in his home town. He currently also holds offers from Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Old Dominion and Toledo. 

    Even though he is committed he is still going to take a look at Boston College. "I will be planning to visit there (BC) soon. I am still committed to the Naval Academy, but I have to visit both schools to figure something out". 

    Hardy, who's father played for the University of Miami in the early 90's, is one of a few recent offers for the Class of '22. Jaylon Jenkins, another defensive end was offered last week, and he also is trying to get to BC to make a visit. 

    Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on the recruitment of Joshua Hardy.

