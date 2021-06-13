'22 Offensive Tackle Jude Bowry Recaps Weekend Visit To Boston College

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Jude Bowry, a 6-7 offensive tackle from St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Maryland visited Boston College this weekend. The three star recruit, with offers from the Eagles, Liberty, Old Dominion, and Army recapped his visit with BC Bulletin shortly after touching down home.

"It was great hospitality" Bowry said about his time in Chestnut Hill. "I loved it". The weather was beautiful, around 80 degrees on campus as Bowry, along with '23 offensive tackle Luke Burgess, '22 commit tight end Matt Ragan and '22 wide receiver Robert Spears-Jennings visited the facilities.

Like many recruits, Bowry spoke highly of the academic prestige of the university. "I liked the fact there are a lot of options education wise." But he also brought up the culture that second year head coach Jeff Hafley is creating. "The football program is tight like a family, Coach Hafley is definitely doing his thing."

There is one more visit on Jude Bowry's schedule, Maryland, who he will visit next weekend. Don't be surprised if he makes a decision shortly after his visit, as he explained that he will be making his decision very soon.

Boston College has three offensive linemen already committed for the Class of '22. Noah Clifford out of Connecticut/Tennessee, Jack Funke out of Xaverian Brothers in Massachusetts, and Stephen Gales from Ohio. The Eagles have thirteen recruits in the Class of '22 and according to SI All American have the 12th ranked recruiting class in the country.