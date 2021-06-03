'23 DL Kaleb James Explains That Boston Is "One Of My Favorite Cities"

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

While Boston College continues their work on the Class of '22, they already have made multiple offers for future classes. One of the newest offers was to Kaleb James, a three star (via 247sports) '23 DL from Nolan Catholic, Fort Worth (TX). BC Bulletin spoke with James shortly after his BC offer and got his perspective on the school.

James, being from Texas is not too familiar with the school. However, the Boston area has links to his family. "It was pretty cool because I have family that lives in Fall River so it was a big deal for them when I told them about it." James himself has familiarity to the area, and talked about his affinity to the city. "I know Boston and it’s one of my favorite cities," he explained. "My dad is a big Red Sox fan and I remember when I first went to Boston to visit family as a child going and touring Fenway then a few years later my dad took me to my first game at Fenway which is an experience I will never forget. Boston is a beautiful city."

The sophomore has received attention from multiple schools, including offers from Baylor, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UVA and Utah. With the flood of offers coming in, James said "it hasn’t really sank in yet that I am sought after by Division 1 programs like Boston College."

The process is still in the very early stages for James, but he is starting to craft the ideal program. "I’m looking for a program that is going to challenge, make me a better football player, person and student," he explained. "I am look for a school that can develop me into a pro player to continue my playing career once my years at college have come to a close."

He still is considering his options for visits, saying that Boston College is "definitely a possibility". His family will eventually sit down and decide what schools will get those official visits in the future.

