Boston College Gets in Early with '25 OLB/DE Kamden Laudenslager

While Boston College has been gearing up with multiple offers to the Class of '23, they have also been planting seeds with younger recruits as well. Earlier this week the BC staff offered Kamden Laudenslager, a '25 outside linebacker/defensive end out of Maryland. The freshman was one of a handful of underclassmen the Eagles targeted during the bye week. We spoke to Laudenslager shortly after his offer to find out more about his relationship with the Eagles.

“It felt great to get my first offer from a great ACC program like BC." he explained to us. "The coaches invited me to campus for a game this year and I will try hard to figure it out with my team schedule." We play some Saturday games so it may be tough but I would like to visit as soon as possible.

Kaudenslager is a freshman at McDonogh High School in Maryland, the same school that produced K'wan Williams, a four star defensive tackle that committed to Boston College. Only in his first year of high school ball, it looks like he will be getting lots of interest at the Power Five level. Boston College jumping in first could pay dividends down the road, this is usually something that recruits remember.

Boston College currently does not have any commitments for the Class of '25, but has been active with new offers recently. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on the recruitment of Kamden Laudenslager.

