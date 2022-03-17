'24 DB KeShawn Adams Recaps Visit to Boston College

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

This week is looking to be filled with visitors, as Boston College football returns to practice from their Spring Break week off. This weekend we have already listed some of the names who will be on campus. But throughout the week, other names have checked out Chestnut Hill, one being '24 DB KeShawn Adams from Avon Hills (CT). BC Bulletin spoke to him shortly after his visit.

There were a handful of his handful of Avon teammates, including Eric Lindstrom Jr (brother of Alec) that came along with Adams to BC. "What stood out most to me was the attention to detail Coach Hafley emphasized," he explained. "It’s the little things that matter most. Little habits turn into big habits and BC focuses on the fundamentals of the game."

Adams, who's coach also attended the trip was impressed by the campus as well. "I thought the campus was beautiful, my coach and I couldn’t stop raving about it. The locker room, indoor field, and weight room were all massive and each were well equipped." Of course every recruiting trip ended with photos, as Adams and his teammates got to try on BC uniforms, and get a shoot in their gear.

The culture of Boston College stood out to Adams, something many recruits have talked about. "I see the program being ACC champs, because i heard time and time again the players and coaches reminding themselves that’s the main goal. While watching practice he observed the team as well. "I got to see first hand, they’re holding themselves to that standard."

Adam's recruiting journey is still very new, and he is keeping all options open. He has already received offers from Syracuse, and will be camping at Clemson as well. "I’m still really young and have a lot of time to grow, mature and i trust God will continue to guide me down that path," he concluded. Adams currently does not have a Boston College offer, but could be someone that will down the road.