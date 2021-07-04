'22 Defensive End Kivon Wright: Decision Primer

Another big decision comes down the pike today, as a Texas defensive end will be making his decision.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

It will be a busy 4th of July in the world of college football recruiting. Boston College will also have a busy day as well, with a handful of recruits that they are targeting making their decision. Yesterday we looked at Gilbert Tongrongou, now today we look at Kivon Wright, a defensive lineman from Texas who will be deciding today.

The Vitals:

Name: Kivon Wright

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

From: Manvel, TX

High School: Manvel

Rivals Ranking: Three Star

247 Ranking: Three Star

Boston College Visit: June 18

Other Contenders: Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and Tulane

Defensive Ends Committed to Boston College: Clive Wilson (OH)

Potential Other Defensive Ends Targeted: Gilbert Tongrongou (VA), Donovan Spellman (NC), Lance Holtzclaw (AZ)

Going For Boston College: The Eagles got in early with Wright before other schools jumped in, and this gave them the opportunity to really build a strong relationship. Defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase has been a big factor in this recruitment, and has built a bond with the recruit. "I liked that we were able to speak on a personal level. They also emphasized the coaching philosophy at Boston College which caught my attention," Wright told us earlier.

Going Against Boston College: Wright has seen his recruitment rise in the past few weeks with new offers including one from Kansas. He has visited Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and Tulane, which could give him a school a bit closer to home if that is what he is looking for.

Prediction: Just like with Gilbert Tongrongou, we have locked in Wright to Boston College for a while now. His relationship with the staff, along with the a strong visit should have sured up this commitment. Expect him to commit today, and be the second defensive end to pledge to Jeff Hafley's staff on the 4th of July AJ's Prediction: Boston College