'23 ATH Krystian Williams Impressed with Boston College

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College is in the midst of the recruiting dead period, but there are still ways to get offers out to recruits. Recently the Eagles offered '23 ATH Krystian Williams, out of the Collegiate School in Richmond (VA). The 6-2 junior currently has offers from the Eagles, ECU, UVA, VT, and Wake Forest. We spoke with him shortly after he received his offer.

While listed as an athlete, the coaching staff particularly noted Williams' athleticism when giving him his offer. "I talked to Coach (Aazaar Abdul) Rahim, and he just liked what I was able to do as a defensive back, whether I’m playing corner or safety." AAR is the primary recruiter for the area, and has been integral in landing highly touted recruits such as Jude Bowry, CJ Burton Jr. and K'wan Williams.

A two sport athlete, Williams is a long jumper, who set a personal best this winter with a jump of 24 feet, 1½ inches and a 6.66-second 55-meter dash. With incredible speed, he could become a fast rising in the Class of 2023. In football he was named 1st team All State at wide receiver this past season, and second team at defensive back.

While Boston College has only won six games the past two seasons, the momentum caught the attention of Krystian Williams. "They’re definitely building something good and they’re going to have a great season," he explained. "Coach Rahim talked about how they love to compete and that stood out to me."

The Eagles are certainly a team that promotes a bond between teammates, and the staff. That close connection is something that ths young recruit is looking for as well. "I’m looking for somewhere that feels like home, and also has great academics as well as a great football program." He concluded by explaining that he would love to take a visit to Chestnut Hill at some point.