'23 RB Marquez Taylor Building "Great Relationship" With BC Staff

With Boston College in a bye week, recruiting has been busy on the recruiting trail. The Eagles have offered a handful of recruits in the Class of '23 and beyond. One of those new offers has been Marquez Taylor, a running back out of McKenzie, Tennessee. The junior already has offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Ole Miss , Michigan State and a host of other other schools. BC Bulletin spoke to Taylor shortly after he received his offer from the Eagles.

Savon Huggins, the former Rutgers running back, and newest addition to the Eagles staff was the coach that reached out Taylor. The young back was elated by the offer. "It was great getting an offer from them!," he exclaimed. Being from Tennessee, Taylor is not particularly familiar with the Boston College, but explained that he is excited to learn more about the program. "I’m starting to build a great relationship with them," he told BC Bulletin

Boston College has one running back committed to the Class of '23 in Datrell Jones from Catholic Memorial. At 5-10 170, Taylor fits the mold of the backs that Boston College has been targeting. Instead of the bulky physical backs like AJ Dillon and Andre Williams they are moving more towards the quicker, smaller backs like freshman Xavier Coleman, and incoming recruits such as Alex Broome and CJ Clinkscales.

While he isn't ranked yet by 247sports.com, expect Taylor's recruiting to maintain a steady momentum. He already has a solid offer list, and could see some bigger programs jumping into the mix soon.