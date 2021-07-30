'23 WR Nasir Addison Recaps Boston College Visit and Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

This week, three recruits from Irvington, New Jersey made their way to Chestnut Hill for unofficial visits with the Eagles. Wide receiver Nasir Addison made the trip along with '23 ATH Adon Shuler, and '24 ATH Vaboue Toure. After the trip Addison received his offer from the Eagles. We spoke to him after he returned from his visit.

Addison, is a lengthy 6-3 wide receiver from the Class of '23. While he currently is not rated on either of the recruiting sites (not many recruits are), his offer list is starting to pile up. Along with the Eagles, he has received offers from Maryland, Kentucky, Cincinnati and UMass.

The unofficial came first for the rising junior. The trip to Chestnut Hill went incredibly well he explained during our interview. The staff and family feel caught his attention. "Every person in the staff whether it were a janitor or the head coach gave me there full attention and respect and that’s very important," Addison explained. During his trip he got to visit everything from the dorms to the weight room, an experience he called "memorable."

It was wide receiver coach Joe Dailey that made the offer to Addison. He talked about the moment. "Coach Dailey offered me," he said. "He sees me as a versatile player so I can play slot or even the z, x receiver and I’m a big fast aggressive and smart wide receiver." Boston College currently has one wide receiver committed for '23, Jaeden Skeete, but Addison has height and length (currently three inches) that would make him a different type of wide out.

The visit went well for Addison, and the offer sealed his interest in the school. Of course with lots of time remaining before his decision, he will continue to look around, but the Eagles are in good shape with the wide out. "BC overall was great," he concluded. "It’s a school I want to come back to in the long run."