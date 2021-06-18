Boston College Visit Recap: '22 OL Noah Clifford

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Boston College had a trio of '22 committed recruits on campus earlier this week as quarterback Peter Delaportas of Pope John XIII (NJ), and offensive linemen Jack Funke of Xaverian Brothers (MA) and Noah Clifford of St. Thomas More (CT) visited campus.

We spoke with Clifford shortly after his visit to talk about his trip and what he thought about the Eagles. "I loved it," the 6-5 offensive lineman expressed. This was his first time actually stepping foot on campus in Chestnut Hill, and it left an impression on him. "When I saw the campus and actually toured and all that my gosh", he expressed. "It was unbelievable."

There were two major parts of the visit according to Clifford, a tour and workout with the staff. Like many recruits who have spoken to us, he expressed the family feeling that came from the staff. "Meeting most of the coaches it felt like home to be honest." Clifford spoke specifically about his relationship with offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, who was also his primary recruiter when he committed back in March. "They all showed love to me and the workout was great I learned a lot from Coach Applebaum!"

When we spoke to Clifford back in March he told us the coaches took his commitment because "They told me they loved what they saw on film and were impressed with me for what i did just in those five games. I could be a great linemen and they could pave the way for me to be successful." Originally he expressed that he liked BC for a variety of reasons including academics and because the Eagles have a history of producing NFL level linemen.

Clifford transferred to St. Thomas More in Connecticut earlier this spring, after playing in Ravenwood in Tennessee.