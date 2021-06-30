'22 Defensive Back Noble Thomas: Decision Primer

Where will the young cornerback commit too? We break down his coming decision and give our prediction on what school he will decide on.

On Wednesday, Orange City (FL) defensive back Noble Thomas will be making his decision. According to the young '22 recruit, he is down to three schools: Boston College, Iowa State and UConn. Where does he stand heading into his decision?

The Vitals:

Name: Noble Thomas

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185

From: Orange City, Florida

High School: University

Rivals Ranking: Three Star

247 Ranking: Three Star

Boston College Visit: June 18





Cornerbacks Committed to Boston College: Jamal Hood, Amari Jackson

Potential Other Cornerbacks Targeted: Zilan Williams (Dematha Catholic), Cam Johnson (St. Frances Academy)

Going For Boston College: The Eagles were in early with Thomas and that is a big deal for the cornerback. Of course anytime there is a recruit who plays this position you have to weigh in the pedigree of head coach Jeff Hafley and defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. Recruits in the secondary typically list that as one of the biggest factors when they make a choice.

Going Against Boston College: From all reports had a great trip to Iowa State the weekend before he travelled to Chestnut Hill. Told us he had a great time with the staff and team, and that it "set the bar" for all other schools. Don't believe UConn is a serious factor in this recruitment, though they are in the Top 3.

Prediction: Thomas is one of the more quiet recruits on social media, though we've talked to him a few times. At this point all signs point to the Cyclones, and we expect that he will put on the Iowa State hat today during his announcement ceremony. Boston College is certainly still a possibility, but he is not one of the silent commits that we know about. AJ's Prediction: Iowa State