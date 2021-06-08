Sports Illustrated home
'22 CB Noble Thomas Update After ISU Visit

Where does Boston College stand after his first visit
Noble Thomas a defensive back out of Orange (CA),  visited Iowa State last weekend and spoke to SI All American's John Garcia about the visit. According to their conversation the visit to Matt Campbell's program went exceptionally well. "They certainly set the bar for the rest of my visits," he explained. "I'm not sure there is anyone is going to compare."

The Cyclones program itself caught the defensive backs attention. "I really liked the culture there," he told Garcia. "I feel like they are all about each other." 

Thomas has two additional visits coming up, with Boston College on June 18th and Oregon State on June 11th. At this point, the Eagles were one of the first teams to get in on Thomas, and he has a strong relationship with the program. I still believe Boston College is the team to beat in this battle, but Iowa State certainly made up a lot of ground this weekend. 

