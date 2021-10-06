'23 LB Owen Chambliss Sees "Very Good Thing Going" at Boston College

A California recruit with a BC offer talks to us about his relationship with BC and how he is gelling with the staff.



Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College continues to be active on the recruiting during their bye week, recently offering '23 linebacker Owen Chambliss out of Centennial HS in Corona (CA). Currently ranked a three star recruit, and #36 linebacker in the country (by 247sports.com), the junior has offers from the Eagles, Boise State and Arizona.

We spoke to Owen Chambliss shortly after his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff.

As a linebacker, Chambliss's offer came from Sean Duggan who coaches that position. "I talked to Sean Duggan, the LB coach," he explained. At 6-3, 205 lb Chambliss is a quicker linebacker, who would fit the mold of linebacker BC has been stocking up on over the last two recruiting classes. "They said they liked how athletic I am, I can go out and cover slots and make any play in the box."

The early success of Jeff Hafley and his staff caught the eye of the high school linebacker. "I really like the program. They are easily one of the better teams in the ACC and I think they have a very good thing going."

While it is still early in the process the offer did catch Chambliss's eye telling BC Bulletin "I do think I would visit. I would love to see the campus and love to see the energy and environment."

Currently Boston College do not have any linebackers committed in the Class of '23. Edwin Kolenge, Daveon Crouch and Sione Hala (S/LB) are all committed to play linebacker from the Class of '22.