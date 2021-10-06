October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
SI All American October Top 25

SI All American October Top 25

Publish date:

'23 LB Owen Chambliss Sees "Very Good Thing Going" at Boston College

A California recruit with a BC offer talks to us about his relationship with BC and how he is gelling with the staff.
Author:


Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College continues to be active on the recruiting during their bye week, recently offering '23 linebacker Owen Chambliss out of Centennial HS in Corona (CA). Currently ranked a three star recruit, and #36 linebacker in the country (by 247sports.com), the junior has offers from the Eagles, Boise State and Arizona. 
We spoke to Owen Chambliss shortly after his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff. 

As a linebacker, Chambliss's offer came from Sean Duggan who coaches that position. "I talked to Sean Duggan, the LB coach," he explained. At 6-3, 205 lb Chambliss is a quicker linebacker, who would fit the mold of linebacker BC has been stocking up on over the last two recruiting classes. "They said they liked how athletic I am, I can go out and cover slots and make any play in the box."

The early success of Jeff Hafley and his staff caught the eye of the high school linebacker. "I really like the program. They are easily one of the better teams in the ACC and I think they have a very good thing going." 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

While it is still early in the process the offer did catch Chambliss's eye telling BC Bulletin "I do think I would visit. I would love to see the campus and love to see the energy and environment." 

Currently Boston College do not have any linebackers committed in the Class of '23. Edwin Kolenge, Daveon Crouch and Sione Hala (S/LB) are all committed to play linebacker from the Class of '22. 


Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to BC Bulletin Content

IMG_0095
Maroon & Gold+

'23 LB Owen Chambliss Sees "Very Good Thing Going" at Boston College

5 minutes ago
Comment
Member Exclusive
TraeBarry
Football

How Boston College Can Still Win The ACC Atlantic

3 hours ago
Comment
PepctRRg
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Recruiting Updates For Boston College Football and Basketball

4 hours ago
Comment
IMG_0320
Football

Highs and Lows of BC Football Heading Into Bye Week

23 hours ago
Comment
gettyimages-1235498270-594x594
Maroon & Gold+

'23 RB Marquez Taylor Building "Great Relationship" With BC Staff

Oct 5, 2021
Comment
Member Exclusive
IMG_1152
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: The Good, Bad & Ugly

Oct 5, 2021
Comment
IMG_0097
Recruiting

Boston College Still Ranks Highly in SI All American Team Rankings

Oct 4, 2021
Comment
USATSI_10285202_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College vs. NC State Kickoff Time And TV Coverage Announced

Oct 4, 2021
Comment
IMG_0663
Football

Final Grades For Boston College vs. Clemson

Oct 4, 2021
Comment