'22 PF Perry Smith Schedules Visit With Boston College

'22 PF Perry Smith Jr. Schedules Visit With Boston College

Earl Grant gets one of his first confirmed visitors for the Class of '22
Boston College basketball is starting their work on the class of '22 and a name to watch for is Perry Smith. A power forward out of Legacy Charter (SC), the three star forward has offers from Alabama, Nebraska, LSU, Texas A&M and South Carolina. Earlier this weekend, he confirmed to BC Bulletin that he is planning a visit to Chestnut Hill this summer. 

Smith explained that he has had a relationship with Boston College's staff even before they took over. "Coach Grant is my uncle," Smith explained. "He offered me as soon as he got the job." Boston College offered the young forward back in early March.

Having a relative on the staff has to be seen as a positive moving forward, and Smith seems very high on Boston College right now. Of course we need to see if he visits any other schools, but have to imagine that the Eagles are in good shape with the sophomore at this point. 

Boston College does not have anyone currently committed in the Class of '22. 

