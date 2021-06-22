Boston College Visit Recap: '22 QB Peter Delaportas

BC's future quarterback was on campus last week, read what he had to say about his trip.

Boston College had a trio of '22 committed recruits on campus earlier this week as quarterback Peter Delaportas of Pope John XIII (NJ), and offensive linemen Jack Funke of Xaverian Brothers (MA) and Noah Clifford of St. Thomas More (CT) visited campus. We spoke to Delaportas shortly after he returned from his trip.

Delaportas has been a vocal leader for the Class of '22, and not one of the recruits that many have to worry about flipping to another program. This trip he got the chance to bond with other members of the program. "It was great, I was able to spend time with coaches and 2022 receiver and tight ends." He was on campus the same time as Ismael Zamor of Everett (MA) and Joseph Griffin II of Springfield (MA), both of whom were also visiting.

One of the overarching themes talking to recruits has been the feeling of "home" when it comes to these visits. The same was true for Delaportas. "It was great, the coaches were great guys, and really made me feel at home". The rising senior took everything in, going on tours and learning more about the school. "The campus was beautiful, I was able to see the library and business school.

"It was amazing." the pro style quarterback concluded.

"I wanted to commit early to hopefully bring in other top recruits," Delaportas said back when he commited "and I knew BC was the right place for me." It was a vision that was clear to the young quarterback, "I wanted to be their QB for the future."

"I know we will be competing for championships."

Photo courtesy of Peter Delaportas and BC Athletics