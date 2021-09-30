Decision Primers: SF Josh Reed & PF Prince Aligbe

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!
Two Boston College basketball targets are making their announcements. Here are our predictions for both of the recruits.
Josh Reed
The Vitals:
Name: Josh Reed
Height: 6-6
Weight: 195
From: Atlanta Georgia
High School: Pace Academy
Rivals Ranking: Three Stars
247 Ranking: Three Stars
Boston College Visit: n/a
Other Contenders: Butler, Cincinnati, South Carolina & Northwestern
Going For Boston College: Good relationship with the staff, has been high on the Eagles ever since he was offered.
Going Against BC: The most recent visit to Cincinnati before a sudden commitment announcement is not a good sign. That usually spells a commitment to that school
Prediction: Going with the Bearcats here, believe that he saw what he needed to out of UC and will commit to them on October 1st.
Prince Aligbe
Name: Prince Aligbe
Height: 6-6, Power Forward
Weight: 215
From: Minneapolis , Minnesota
High School: Minnehaha Academy
Rivals Ranking: Four Stars
247 Ranking: Four Stars
Boston College Visit: September 25
Other Contenders: California, Ohio State
Going For Boston College: The recent visit has to be a good sign for the Eagles, and Aligbe has been very high on Boston College since his August offer. Ohio State also just landed Brice Sensabaugh, a four star forward, so they may no longer have a spot on their roster.
Going Against BC: Struggles of the program, and a new staff can turn some players off especially if they are going against a program like Ohio State.
Prediction: Really like Boston College's chances here, I am predicting that they land their second four star recruit in the past month and Earl Grant continues to build momentum for this program moving forward.
