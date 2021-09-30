Decision Primers: SF Josh Reed & PF Prince Aligbe

A look at two '22 recruiting decisions that are happening on Friday, will either choose the Eagles?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Two Boston College basketball targets are making their announcements. Here are our predictions for both of the recruits.

Josh Reed

The Vitals:

Name: Josh Reed

Height: 6-6

Weight: 195

From: Atlanta Georgia

High School: Pace Academy

Rivals Ranking: Three Stars

247 Ranking: Three Stars

Boston College Visit: n/a

Other Contenders: Butler, Cincinnati, South Carolina & Northwestern

Going For Boston College: Good relationship with the staff, has been high on the Eagles ever since he was offered.

Going Against BC: The most recent visit to Cincinnati before a sudden commitment announcement is not a good sign. That usually spells a commitment to that school

Prediction: Going with the Bearcats here, believe that he saw what he needed to out of UC and will commit to them on October 1st.

Prince Aligbe

Name: Prince Aligbe

Height: 6-6, Power Forward

Weight: 215

From: Minneapolis , Minnesota

High School: Minnehaha Academy

Rivals Ranking: Four Stars

247 Ranking: Four Stars

Boston College Visit: September 25

Other Contenders: California, Ohio State

Going For Boston College: The recent visit has to be a good sign for the Eagles, and Aligbe has been very high on Boston College since his August offer. Ohio State also just landed Brice Sensabaugh, a four star forward, so they may no longer have a spot on their roster.

Going Against BC: Struggles of the program, and a new staff can turn some players off especially if they are going against a program like Ohio State.

Prediction: Really like Boston College's chances here, I am predicting that they land their second four star recruit in the past month and Earl Grant continues to build momentum for this program moving forward.