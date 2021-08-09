Boston College Basketball Recruiting Notebook: August 10, 2021

An in-depth look at some of the biggest options for Boston College recruits in basketball

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

You have asked and we have answered. Here is a basketball recruiting notebook, that should give you all the information you want about the upcoming recruiting classes. Here is all the news and inside information.

* Let's start with the good news. Boston College made the Top 4 for Prince Aligbe, a four star '22 forward from four-star Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy. The other teams that made his list include: Ohio State, Georgetown, and Cal. He also announced that he is taking an official visit to Chestnut Hill soon.

* The Eagles also made the Top Six for guard Chas Kelley from Malvern, PA. The Eagles made the list along with Butler, George Mason, Rutgers, Depaul and Ohio. Again another recruit I feel strongly that BC is in good shape with.

* Name to watch for in Boston College's recruiting efforts is Luke Hunger, a power forward from Northfield Mount Hermon. Though not currently ranked, Hunger has offers from Loyola (CHI), Boston University, Miami, Richmond and East Carolina. Boston College is in great shape with the recruit, and this is certainly a name .

* Four star guard Ben Shtolzberg looks to be out of BC's range at this point. He announced his top list on Sunday and the Eagles did not make the list.

* Local three star power forward Dom Campbell also is off the board, as he committed to Notre Dame. Thought BC could make up some ground here, but it was kind of late in the game.

* Ryan Dunn, the forward from New York and who has had his recruitment blow up of late seems to become more and more of a pipe dream for the Eagles. BC did get in before it blew up, with recent offers from Georgetown, but he is on the verge of becoming out of reach. If the Eagles can get him on campus I would feel better about their odds.

* I'm putting Perry Smith, a power forward from South Carolinaand nephew of Earl Grant on commitment alert. Feel pretty good about Boston College's chances here. Also has intriguing offers from South Carolina and Alabama, but I think the Eagles chances given the connection are VERY strong.