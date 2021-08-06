Local '23 WR Ronan Hanafin Recaps BBQ Event and Relationship with Staff

A big time local recruit is still weighing his options, but Boston College is still in the discussion.

The Class of '23 is an exciting one in terms of talented Massachusetts recruits. One of the big names to watch for is Ronan Hanafin, a wide receiver/cornerback out of Buckingham, Browne & Nichols in Cambridge. Lengthy at 6-3, Hanafin already has drawn attention from Boston College, Penn State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Nebraska. Because he is an underclassmen, he has yet to be ranked or rated, but expect big things for the exciting recruit.

Jeff Hafley's staff has been in contact with Hanafin frequently. He has been on campus multiple times since the dead period ended. We spoke with the rising junior shortly after the recruiting BBQ about his time visiting BC.

The most recent visit was about reconnecting with the staff, as Hanafin continued to build a bond with them. "I liked getting to talk to the coaches again and talk about the upcoming season," he said about the BBQ event he attended. He expressed that he is constantly in touch with the staff.

Being a local recruit he knows Boston College well, and is impressed with the vision of Hafley and his staff. "The tradition at BC football is awesome and I think Coach Hafley is taking it to new heights! He’s a dynamic coach."

Hanafin is not in a rush to make a decision. With more offers coming in every day he continues to weigh his option, but Boston College is definitely in the mix. "I am blessed to have a number of offers from some great schools," he concluded. "Right now I’m keeping my options open and focusing on preparation for the upcoming season and academic year."

Stay tuned for more updates on the recruitment of Ronan Hanafin.