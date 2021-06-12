Boston College First Offer For '24 Quarterback Ryan Puglisi

He may be only a freshman, but getting in early with the Lawrence Academy quarterback may have put BC in good position with a potential future star.

Boston College made a new offer on Friday, to Class of 2024 quarterback Ryan Puglisi of Lawrence Academy (MA). This is a big deal for the Eagles, as Puglisi could turn into one of the top quarterbacks in the class, and BC has a strong connection with Lawrence Academy, given the long list of alumni from the school (AJ Dillon, Finn Dirstine etc.), and that head coach Jason Swepson has BC roots.

BC Bulletin spoke with the 6-2 freshman shortly after the offer.

"It was unbelievable, it was such a surreal feeling," Puglisi explain. "I talked to Coach Hafley, (Director of Player Personnel) Joe Sullivan, Coach Frank Cignetti Jr., and Coach Fleming."

The Eagles were the first to offer the freshman, but there have been other major programs that have been in contact with him. Penn State, Notre Dame, Arizona and Rutgers have all been in touch with him. But it was Hafley's staff that pulled the trigger first. "They said they were very excited about me and were not going to stop recruiting me," Puglisi explained. "I feel unbelievable about this first offer. I am ready to work even harder."

The changes in atmosphere and culture in Chestnut Hill was noticeable to the young quarterback. The feeling of change, something that has been brought up by multiple other recruits, was also discussed by Puglisi. "I’m excited about it, they have something special going on up there. It feels different when you step on that campus now."

Puglisi is only a freshman and there is plenty of time between now and when he makes his decision. He credits his head coach Jason Swepson, Steve Martin and Tommy Guy from Exceed Sports Performance for helping him get to where he is now. Guy spoke with Irish Sports Daily earlier this year and gave a scouting report on the quarterback.

“Ryan has as much ability and potential as any QB in the country,” says Guy. “Ryan is big, strong, athletic and very competitive. You are starting to see the progress every week."