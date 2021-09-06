'23 QB Ryan Puglisi Recaps Boston College Opener

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College took care of business on Saturday, dominating Colgate 51-0 at Alumni Stadium. A handful of BC recruits were on hand to watch them game including commited LB Edwin Kolenge, along with undeclared '23 QB Ryan Puglisi of Groton (MA). The rising junior already has offers from BC, UMass, Temple, Ole Miss and Arizona. We spoke to the quarterback shortly after his return from Chestnut Hill.

"My trip was amazing" the Lawrence Academy quarterback told BC Bulletin. It was the feel of the crowd that caught his attention. Boston College had roughly 29,000 fans in attendance, but they were boisterous. "The atmosphere was amazing," he explained.

A '23 recruit without a ranking (not uncommon for recruits this year), Puglisi talked about the coaching staff as something that stood out. "I talked to almost the whole staff and it went great. The staff is very welcoming and they make you feel like home.' Back when we spoke to him when he received his offer he said this about the staff. "I talked to Coach Hafley, Joe Sullivan, Coach Cignetti, and Coach Fleming." he explained. "They said they were very excited about me and were not going to stop recruiting me. I feel unbelievable about this first offer. I am ready to work even harder."

Watching quarterback Phil Jurkovec throw for almost 300 yards, and seeing the variety of weapons the Eagles also seemed to be a big deal for Puglisi. When talking about Cignetti's offensive scheme he said "I love it. I love how he is able to get the ball to the big TE’s (Joey Luchetti and Trae Barry) and then also able to give Flowers the ability to do what he wants."

Boston College currently does not have a quarterback committed for the Class of 2023, stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on Puglisi's recruitment.