ACC Network High On Boston College Football

Boston College Priority Target Confidential: DB Sione Hala

An important target for Boston College will be making his decision soon.
Boston College has been in contact with St. John's Bosco (CA) four star defensive back Sione "Riz" Hala for a while now, and the interest seems strong from both parties. The Eagles have taken their time with the defensive back position, only landing Jamal Hood of St. Frances Academy in the Class of '22. With a decision date looming, could Hala be heading across the country to Chestnut Hill?

Player: Sione Hala

Position: Defensive Back

School: St. John's Bosco (CA)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Washington

Official Visits Scheduled: None

Scouting Report: Hala is the prototypical safety, playing a lot of strong safety, with good length instincts and the ability to lay a hard hit when needed. Film showcased him playing both center field and up in the box supporting the run. Wouldn't call it breakaway speed, but surprisingly quick for a safety, who closed in on plays and delivered hard hits to running backs and wide receivers. Led team in tackles during his junior year, first team All State.

Recruitment: Boston College has been in great shape with Hala for a while now, with all 247sports.com Crystal Balls pointing towards Chestnut Hill. While the junior has a solid list of offers, this could be one of those situations where having a head coach that coached the position could be a big factor in his decision. Hala is planning on announcing this month. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for instant reactions to his decision.

Why Hala is Important: The Eagles will have quite a turnaround at the safety position in 2022 with the graduation of Mike Palmer, Jahmin Muse, and Deon Jones. There is also a possibility that Jaiden Lars Woodbey could head to the NFL. Hala is one of Boston College's top target for Jeff Hafley's staff, and if he chooses BC he will continue to be another chip in what has become a very impressive recruiting class.

