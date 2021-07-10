Sports Illustrated home
Looking Ahead To New England Recruits in the Class of '23

With '22 almost completed let's start to look ahead to some of the big names popping in '23 from the area.
The Boston College football recruiting Class of '22  is basically in a holding pattern, with just a few remaining scholarship spots remaining. There certainly will still be action over the next few months, with visits, new offers and potential decommitments and flips on the horizon. With that being said, let's start to look at the Class of '23, a group that could bring a historic group to Chestnut Hill, and one that Jeff Hafley and his staff are already working on. Over the next few days, we will be giving premium members a look at some of the big names that Boston College has offered, and is targeting for this upcoming class. 

To kick this off, we are going to look at big recruits from the New England area. Already the Eagles have jumped out to an early start in this area with a trio of Catholic Memorial commitments. Boubacar Traore is a four star defensive lineman who has blown up the camp circuits, and is going to be a stud at the next level. Getting him early was a big deal for the staff, as there will still be major programs that try to pry him away from the Eagles. BC also has running back Datrell Jones pledged. He is also a four star recruit with an offer from Michigan. In addition they have speedy wide out Jaeden Skeete, who doesn't have any other offers yet, but has film that showcases an explosive wide out who could do big things in Frank Cignetti's offense. 

One of the bigger names to watch locally, is William Watson III from Springfield Central (MA). Like many other '23 recruits, he doesn't have a rating yet, but his offer list is impressive. The list includes Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, Pitt and Arizona to go along with the Eagles. He has been camping around the country, with BC commit and teammate Joseph Griffin II. BC has been looking at quarterbacks around the country, so it's unclear where Watson sits on their boards, but he certainly is a name to watch for. 

The biggest recruit locally is four star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola from Thayer Academy (MA). Almost every big program has offered him including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, and USC amongst many others. His younger brother Samuel is a class of '22 recruit that BC never got really involved with. He plays at a position that the Eagles have historically thrived at, and can offer quite a bit here, but it is going to be a tough hill to climb to get him to Chestnut Hill with that offer list. 

There are a pair of Connecticut recruits to watch as well, both with Boston College offers. William Norman, from New Jersey is now at St. Thomas More in Connecticut (home to BC commit Noah Clifford). He is a four star recruit with a big time offer list already that includes Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan State and Ole Miss. In addition, Olaus Alinen from Finland is now at the Loomis Chaffee school (where BC commit Edwin Kolenge plays right now). His recruitment has exploded recently as well with offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, California, Duke, amongst many others. 

These are the top names right now in the region, the A-listers that Boston College has already started to build relationships with over the preceeding year or so. Now it is time to see what happens from here. We will make sure to update you with new names that are offered from the area, changes in recruitment, and planned visits. 

 

