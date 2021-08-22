BC Offer Leaves "Great Impression" On '23 DB Ty Lee

St. John's Bosco (CA) safety Ty Lee recently received an offer from Boston College, and a connection to the program might have the Eagles in good shape.

Boston College made waves in 2021 when they landed a commitment from safety/linebacker Sione Hala out of St. John's Bosco in California. The Eagles were bold, and grabbed one of the best players coming out of one of the best programs in the country. The staff continues to be aggressive in California, offering Hala's teammate and fellow defensive back Ty Lee.

Just like his teammate, Lee, a three star has already built up an impressive offer list that includes Utah, Arizona State, Oregon State, USC and Oregon. BC Bulletin spoke with Lee shortly after he announced his Eagles offer.

Like many of the '23 recruits, Lee's communication came through a non coach, in this case the Director of Scouting Jason Kwon. "I talked to Coach Kwon," Lee said. "It was great conversation he talked to me about the program and the coaching and he also asked questions about me and who I was off the field."

BC's connection with St. John's Bosco, gave Jeff Hafley's staff an "in" with the safety. Sione Hala has already been praising the program to his teammate. When asked if he has been talking to his teammate, the rising junior said "Yeah, we have he definitely wants us to go (to Boston College)."

One of the consistent talking points that recruits bring up when talking about Boston College's staff is the family atmosphere, and feeling like "more than a football player." This could be a positive sign in the recruitment of Ty Lee, as he explained that his ideal program would have "a great coaching staff that has my my back like the Bosco coaches do."

Like many recruits that are not in the area, Lee is still learning about Boston College. But for a start the school has definitely left their mark on him. "Talking to coach Kwon left a great impression on me," Lee said. "But I’m definitely gonna need to learn a lot more about the program."