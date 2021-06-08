Sports Illustrated home
'22 WR Victor Rosa Recaps Recent Visit and Offer From Boston College

A Connecticut wide receiver caught BC's attention, and walks away with an offer from Jeff Hafley's staff.
Boston College recently offered Victor Rosa, a '22 wide receiver from Bristol Connecticut. He is a three star wide receiver with offers from Navy, Army and UConn. We spoke with Rosa shortly after his offer.

The wide receiver worked out at Boston College last weekend, and ended up impressing the coaches ."I was fortunate enough to be able to workout in front of the BC coaching staff and show out," he explained to BC Bulletin. "I had a great day showing my abilities and they believe I am a great fit for their program." Many members of the staff were on board to watch his work out. "I talked to multiple coaches on the coaching staff ((Joe)Dailey, (Frank) Cignetti, (Jeff) Hafley, etc.) and they all kept it 100% with me throughout the day."

Boston College was a hit for Rosa and his family. Everything about the school and location seemed to be a positive to him. "My family and I loved the campus and everything about it," he explained. "We loved the direction the football program is going in, and how close campus is to Boston as well. From the coaching staff, to the facilities, to the rest of the campus, it was all great."

If Rosa was to commit to Boston College, he would be the third wide receiver of this class, joining fellow New Englanders Joseph Griffin II and Ismael Zamor. When asked what kind of wide receiver he would be he explained. "My speed and ability to play fast, I would say caught their attention."

A decision should be coming by the end of the month according to Rosa. He wants to sit down with his family and evaluate all the programs. He could still see other schools interested, as he recently worked out at Penn State as well, running a 4.46 40 yard dash. That being said, based off what he said, Boston College seems to be in great position. 

