Boston College Priority Target Confidential: '22 DL Wilfredo Aybar

A look at one of the biggest recruits BC has targeted over the past two seasons.
This is a big week for Boston College as star defensive Wilfredo Aybar, a four star from Cheshire Academy is set to visit Chestnut Hill. Can Jeff Hafley pull off another heist and keep the much sought after recruit in New England?

Player: Wilfredo Aybar

Position: Defensive End

School: Cheshire Academy, Cheshire (CT)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 pounds

247 Composite Rating: Four star (.9397)

Other Notable Offers and Visit Dates: Ohio State (June 11), USC (June 18), Stanford, Duke, Arizona

Official Visit Scheduled to Boston College: June 7

Scouting Report: Boston College is need of explosiveness and Aybar brings that in spades. Has elite speed off of the snap, can accelerate immediately, and can close on the ball carrier and quarterback in an instant. His speed will work all over the field, including in backside pursuit. Aybar has all the markings of an elite pass rusher at the collegiate level.

Recruitment: Jeff Hafley has not shown any hesitation going after the big fish that fit his program. Aybar has interest from blue chip factories, but so did Bryce Steele, Drew Kendall and CJ Burton. The coaching staff has also put an emphasis on keeping local kids local, but only ones that are going to fit into their scheme and culture. Aybar clearly hits all of those marks. This is going to be a major uphill climb, but if the Eagles can sell him on staying local, and being a playmaker on a team on the rise, instead of just another faceless cog like at the blue chip schools, then the Eagles may stand a chance. 

Why Aybar is important: Jeff Hafley has been busy the past two years trying to rebuild the defensive line. Specifically to make them faster, to get after the quarterback more, and to increase explosive plays on defense. Last year he grabbed two potential playmakers in Neto Okpala and Donovan Ezeiraku, both defensive ends. Aybar would give him that elite pass rusher, that is polished and could be plugged in almost right away. Wilfredo Aybar could be one of the biggest recruits Hafley has ever landed at Boston College. 

