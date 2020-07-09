BCBulletin
ACC Delays All Athletic Events Until September 1st

A.J. Black

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that all athletic events scheduled before September 1st will be delayed. In a press release:

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that each of its fall Olympic Sports will delay the start of competition until at least September 1. The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process.

The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.

ACC institutions will continue with their respective return to competition protocols in anticipation of a fall season. Any rescheduling of contests will also be determined by each school.

As mentioned in the press release this move only impacts the olympic sports. This will not alter the football schedule at this time. The aforementioned sports usually start mid August for the Eagles, while football is set to kickoff on September 4th against Syracuse at Alumni Stadium. Also practices for all sports will still be allowed during this time, unless conditions change that make it unsafe.

BC Bulletin will continue to monitor this breaking situation and provide all updates as they come. 

