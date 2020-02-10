Boston College Weekly Preview: February 8th, 2020

With more and more teams in action this week, BC Bulletin will provide you a weekly preview of all the games, matches and events each week. We will still give you a bigger preview for select hockey games and men's basketball, but we don't want to ignore some of the other programs on campus.

Men's Basketball: Wednesday at Miami, Sunday vs. NC State

After a big overtime win on Saturday, the Eagles hit the road to face off with Miami. It's been a tough year for the Hurricanes who are currently last in the ACC and have lost seven of their last eight games. On Sunday the Eagles will host NC State, a team with the same amount of conference wins as the Eagles. At this point every game is huge for Boston College but they could really solidify their standings in the ACC with two wins this week.

Women's Basketball: Thursday vs. Notre Dame, Sunday vs. UNC

The women's team won their sixth ACC game on Sunday with a thrilling overtime victory over Clemson on the road 70-68. This win marks just the fifth time since the Eagles joined the ACC they have won at least six conference games in a season and the first time since 2010-11 BC has won six ACC games. They get their rematch against Notre Dame who they defeated earlier this season, and UNC who like the Eagles sit at 6-6 in the conference. A huge week lies ahead for Emma Guy and her teammates.

Men's Hockey: Tonight against Harvard (Beanpot Consolation), Friday at Merrimack, Saturday vs. Merrimack

The Eagles are on a bit of a slide after losing to UMass Lowell on Saturday. They face off with Harvard in the Consolation game of the Beanpot, which has all the trappings of a let down game. This weekend though they need to sweep the Warriors, who currently sit 10th in Hockey East.

Women's Hockey: Tuesday against Harvard (Beanpot Consolation), Friday and Saturday at Maine

BC Women's Hockey needs to turn it around and quick as they are in the midst of a two game slide where they have been outscored 7-0. Tomorrow night they face off with Harvard in the Beanpot Consolation game, and then face off with Maine who have been playing well of late with two wins and two ties in their past four games.

Softball: ACC Big Ten Tournament- Iowa (Fri/Sat), Nebraska (Sat/Sunday) in Atlanta Georgia.

It was an up and down weekend for the Softball team who defeated LIU, lost three straight games, and then Susannah Anderson no-hit Georgetown to end the weekend. This week they have four games in Atlanta in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Nebraska and Iowa.

Women's Lacrosse: Wednesday at BU, Sunday vs. Vanderbilt

The Eagles who made the National Title game last year, started off their season with a tough loss to UMass this weekend 15-11. They face off with BU on Wednesday a team they beat easily in 2019, 20-6. Vanderbilt kicked off their season yesterday with a win against Wagner in New York.

Baseball: Friday and Saturday against Northern Illinois

The Eagles kick off their season in Florida this weekend against NIU. Last week, Baseball America ranked BC as part of their first four teams out in their Bracketology, but there is a lot of excitement around this team. They appear to be right on the cusp of taking that next step and a big weekend against the Huskies would be a great way to kick off the season.



