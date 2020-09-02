Boston College Cancels Men's Soccer Fall Season

The Boston College men's soccer program announced on Tuesday that they will be cancelling the upcoming fall season. The program explained that that this was "due to the team's low roster size related to many incoming and returning players unable to make it to campus this semester due to current challenges." The program made the announcement in a press release.

On their roster, Boston College has eight players who come from international countries. They have two players from Italy (Gregorio Barilla & Gualterio Barilla), a pair from Costa Rica (Joel Kander & Alejandro Zimmermann), two from Iceland (Stefan Sigurdarson, Kristofer Konradsson), one from Germany (Nikita Bondar), and one from Croatia (Ivan Postolka). It is unclear who amongst the group had challenges getting to the United States, but the European Union had previously banned travel to the United States from their member countries due to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston College is the first ACC school to cancel men's soccer this fall. On Monday, NC State women's soccer postponed their season posting a tweet that read "NC State women’s soccer will not compete this fall in the best interest of the safety of its student-athletes." The reason behind this decision also most likely had to do with numerous players on the team being international.

The Eagles will continue to practice and prepare for the spring.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com