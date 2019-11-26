BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Long Time Men's Soccer Coach Ed Kelly Retires

A.J. Black

Ed Kelly, who has been Boston College Men's Soccer coach for the past 32 years has called it a career announced yesterday by Athletic Director Martin Jarmond. During his time at the Heights, Kelly amassed 289 wins along with Boston College's lone ACC title, which he won in 2007 when he was named NCAA Coach of the Year. 

"I've often wondered if I would recognize when it was time to retire. That day has arrived and it is time to step aside to give an opportunity to someone else,'' Kelly said in a press release. "Hopefully another Eagle who understands what a special place the Heights is and who will lead the program to continued success."

Kelly brought a level of success to Boston College that few other coaches in BC history can match. He racked up 13 NCAA Tournament berths, led the squad to four Sweet 16 appearances in 2002, 2004, 2009, and 2015 and advanced to the Elite 8 in 2002 and 2015. And he brought in players that succeeded at the collegiate level and then then went on to have pro careers like Charlie Davies, Alejandro Bedoya, and Zeiko Lewis. 

"We appreciate Ed's years of service and all of the hard work he put into building our men's soccer program," said Athletic Director Martin Jarmond in the press release. "To leave with the most wins in school history and conference championships in the Big East and ACC, Ed's place in our soccer history is cemented. We wish Ed the best as he begins his next chapter." 

Boston College's Men's soccer team finished their season when they lost 2-0 to the Washington Huskies on Sunday.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For Steve Addazio Saturday's Game Is About Continuing With Same Plan

A.J. Black
1 0

Addazio wants to continue with the same system he has used all year

Boston College Continues To Be Miles Apart From Ranked Opponents

A.J. Black
6 2

What do the stats say about BC against Top 25 programs

Boston College Football: Welcome to Pittsburgh Week!

A.J. Black
2 0

The season finale for the Eagles

Boston College Football: One More Game To Go. Then What?

A.J. Black
2 0

What does Saturday's game mean to the Eagles?

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: 5 Takeaways

Brett Rider
3 0

What can you take away from Saturday's loss?

Notre Dame Defeats Boston College 40-7 In Rivalry's Most Lopsided Game Since 1992

Jackson Thompson
3 0

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Final Thoughts And Predictions

A.J. Black
9 0

How do the Eagles stay close?

Boston College-Notre Dame Preview & Giblin's Gambles

Mike Giblin
5 0

Mike's Weekly Preview and Gambling picks

DePaul 72 Boston College 67: Eagles Drop Big Home Matchup

A.J. Black
0

Another loss for the Eagles

A.J. Black

Former NFL and BC defensive back Kamrin Moore finds a new home in the XFL

0