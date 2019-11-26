Long Time Men's Soccer Coach Ed Kelly Retires

Ed Kelly, who has been Boston College Men's Soccer coach for the past 32 years has called it a career announced yesterday by Athletic Director Martin Jarmond. During his time at the Heights, Kelly amassed 289 wins along with Boston College's lone ACC title, which he won in 2007 when he was named NCAA Coach of the Year.

"I've often wondered if I would recognize when it was time to retire. That day has arrived and it is time to step aside to give an opportunity to someone else,'' Kelly said in a press release. "Hopefully another Eagle who understands what a special place the Heights is and who will lead the program to continued success."

Kelly brought a level of success to Boston College that few other coaches in BC history can match. He racked up 13 NCAA Tournament berths, led the squad to four Sweet 16 appearances in 2002, 2004, 2009, and 2015 and advanced to the Elite 8 in 2002 and 2015. And he brought in players that succeeded at the collegiate level and then then went on to have pro careers like Charlie Davies, Alejandro Bedoya, and Zeiko Lewis.

"We appreciate Ed's years of service and all of the hard work he put into building our men's soccer program," said Athletic Director Martin Jarmond in the press release. "To leave with the most wins in school history and conference championships in the Big East and ACC, Ed's place in our soccer history is cemented. We wish Ed the best as he begins his next chapter."

Boston College's Men's soccer team finished their season when they lost 2-0 to the Washington Huskies on Sunday.