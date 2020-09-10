SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College Pauses Swimming & Diving Practices Due To Positive COVID-19 Cases

A.J. Black

Boston College suspended practices for their swimming and diving team on Wednesday night after a cluster of athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak of positive cases was first reported by the Boston Globe's Bob Hohler, whose source told him that the number of cases were thirteen. BC Bulletin reached out to Boston College for confirmation on that number, but the school could not confirm. 

However, senior associate athletics director for communications Jason Baum released the following statement:

"We can confirm that members of our swimming and diving team have tested positive for COVID-19. “We have temporarily paused all team activities with the swimming and diving program. The student-athletes who tested positive are in isolation in accordance with university COVID-19 protocols.”

The school have been using selected off campus housing as isolation areas for student's who test positive.  

This news comes shortly after students returned on campus to start the fall semester. It also comes on the heels of the football team having yet another round of COVID-19 testing without a positive. Per the last statement from the school, the football team and their staff have had over 1700 tests done, with only one positive. That student who tested positive has made a full recovery and has rejoined the team. 

While last week the men's soccer team cancelled their fall season, due to the team struggling to get players back on campus due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Have a comment or thought you want to share with fellow BC fans? Add your comment below!

Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Athletics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Lands '22 Quarterback Peter Delaportas

A big commitment for the Eagles as they add their cornerstone quarterback to the Class of '22

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Bold Predictions For Boston College's Offense

What could happen this year for Boston College's offense? We explore.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

First Offer Indescribable to 2022 Running Back Terron Kellman

An interview with Boston College's newest recruit, a running back out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

A.J. Black

New Commit Peter Delaportas Sees BC Competing For Championships Soon

Hear what Boston College's newest star commit had to say about BC in our interview with the Pope John XII star.

A.J. Black

Boston College Football: What Should Realistic Expectations Be For 2020?

What should we really be expecting from the Eagles this season?

A.J. Black

by

Nbenoit15

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DT T.J. Rayam

Boston College defensive tackle is looking to finish his BC career on a strong note

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Why Boston College Will Finish Better Than 13th in the ACC

The writers have made their voices heard about the Eagles, here is why they are wrong.

A.J. Black

Boston College Names Five Captains For 2020 Season

Three from the offense and two from the defense are named captains for the upcoming season

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College Football Recruiting: What's Next?

Now that the Eagles have landed Jamareeh Jones, where does BC go from here?

A.J. Black

Five Takeaways From Tuesday's Press Conference With Jeff Hafley

A look at some of the topics discussed at today's press conference

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black