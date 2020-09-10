Boston College Pauses Swimming & Diving Practices Due To Positive COVID-19 Cases

Boston College suspended practices for their swimming and diving team on Wednesday night after a cluster of athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak of positive cases was first reported by the Boston Globe's Bob Hohler, whose source told him that the number of cases were thirteen. BC Bulletin reached out to Boston College for confirmation on that number, but the school could not confirm.

However, senior associate athletics director for communications Jason Baum released the following statement:

"We can confirm that members of our swimming and diving team have tested positive for COVID-19. “We have temporarily paused all team activities with the swimming and diving program. The student-athletes who tested positive are in isolation in accordance with university COVID-19 protocols.”

The school have been using selected off campus housing as isolation areas for student's who test positive.

This news comes shortly after students returned on campus to start the fall semester. It also comes on the heels of the football team having yet another round of COVID-19 testing without a positive. Per the last statement from the school, the football team and their staff have had over 1700 tests done, with only one positive. That student who tested positive has made a full recovery and has rejoined the team.

While last week the men's soccer team cancelled their fall season, due to the team struggling to get players back on campus due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

