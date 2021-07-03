Former BC Women's Soccer Player Kristie Mewis Named To Olympic Team

Mewis will be the second Boston College women's soccer player to compete in women's soccer at the Olympics in the past ten years

Former Boston College women's soccer star Kristie Mewis was named to the US Olympic soccer team this week, and will compete in the Tokyo Olympic games to be held this summer. A 2013 BC graduate, Mewis recorded 116 points in 89 games. The three-time Hermann Trophy semifinalist--given to the top soccer player in the NCAA, she tallied 39 goals and 38 assists as an Eagle.

Mewis is doing something no one else on the team is doing. She is the lone player to make the team that was not part of the 2019 World Cup winning squad. The women are going to be looking to rally after a disappointing 2015 summer olympics in Tokyo where they finished in fifth place. The team won three consecutive gold medals before that.

Joining the team in 2013, Mewis, a midfielder, has 24 caps, four goals and three assists. She recorded her fist goal on June 15, 2013 in a friendly at Gillette Stadium. After a five-year absence from the national team, Mewis earned her first call up to the full national team in October 2020 and earned her first appearance in over six years in going on to score her second national team goal in the Nov. 27, 2020 friendly against the Netherlands.

With her call up, Mewis will be the first Boston College women's soccer player in the Olympics since Laura Georges represented France at the 2012 London Olympics.

